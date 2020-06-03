Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested one Mr Chukwunweikpe Orogwu, an indigene of Nzashi Echara Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state for allegedly beating his brother to death with a wooden stool.

It was gathered that the trouble ensued between the two in their home while they were refreshing themselves with pepper soup made of goat intestine and suddenly Mr Chukwunweikpe accused his younger brother, Ebubechi (20), of consuming lion share.

The young men reportedly engaged in a fight and in the process, the accused grabbed a stool and hit the victim who fell down instantly.

The man was then rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where the doctors confirmed him dead.

Spokesperson of Ebonyi State Police Command, DSP Loveth Odah, said the acting Police Commissioner in the State had ordered that the case be transfered to the command headquarters for further investigation.

“On 15th May 2020, at Amauda Nzashi, Ndufu Echara in Ikwo LGA, Mr Clement Nwofia brought a report that Mr Chukwunweikpe had beaten his brother Mr Ebubechi Orogwu to death with wooden stool over the accusation that the victim ate more meat in their home than the suspect.

“The victim was taken to Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, where he was confirmed dead and the lifeless body was deposited at Ikwo General Hospital morgue,” Odah stated.

A resident of the area who wished not to be named said of the incident: “We are still bewildered over the incident because there was no other issue before the disagreement that could have prompted Mr Chukwuinweikpe from taking such action”.