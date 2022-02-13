From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A man, Ogbonna Nwaobilor, from Umumauzo, Asa, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State has been burnt to death by his son, Ndubuisi Nwaobilor.

The suspect, 30, was said to have hacked his father, said to be in his 70s down with a dangerous object before pouring fuel on him and setting him ablaze for not giving him money on demand.

It was gathered that Pa Nwaobilor, a retired commercial driver had on Thursday morning, gone to the site of the new cattle market/abattoir in the area to witness the progress of work being done.

Later that day, some officials of the local government were said to have visited to inspect the progress of work and gave some elders from the community who were at the site some money.

Pa Nwaobilor was said to have received N800 on the occasion. When the deceased returned home, he was reportedly confronted by his son who demanded a share of the money he had received.

A source disclosed that all efforts by Pa Nwaobilor to make his son understand that he only got N800 which he had already spent failed.