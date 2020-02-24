Christopher Oji

A man, Emmanuel:-|has stabbed his friend to death for allegedly refusing to pay him the N1,200 he loaned him at the Ijora-Badiya area of Lagos.

Emmanuel is being interrogated at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Depatment ( SCIID), Panti ,Yaba.

A police source said : “The suspect who operates a viewing centre at Ijora-Badia, area had alleged that the deceased, For, attacked him first with a bottle while he was trying to recover N1,200 he loaned to him.

Emmanuel had lent the money to Femi, but Femi refused to pay back. Trouble started when Emmanuel went to ask for the money and a fight ensued between the two.They were separated by neighbours.

“We were told that after separating the fight, Emmanuel went back home, but Femi traced him to his home accusing Emmanuel of disgracing him by telling neighbours that he was a debtor. It was during the argument that another fight ensued and Emmanuel stabbed Femi to death with a kitchen knife. Emmanuel was arrested by neighbours and handed over to us in Badiya police division and we transferred the matter to SCIID.

Emmanuel in his confessional statement to the police admitted confronting the deceased whom he claimed was owing him N1,200.

He said: “The incident happened on February 13, at Ijora Badia. I went to collect a debt of N1,200 Femi was owing me, but he picked up quarrels with me.

The quarrels led to a fight. The elders who were around settled us and I went to my house to prepare lunch.

“I was inside my house pilling yam when Femi came again and smashed a bottle on my head. I dashed into my room, grabbed the kitchen knife I was using to pill yam went after Femi and stabbed him olin the neck. We were both bleeding when those who settled us earlier arrived. We were rushed to the hospital where Femi was confirmed dead and I was arrested by neighbours and handed over to the police.

“I regret what happened because the deceased was a very good friend. What happened was the work of the devil. I just can’t understand why I did not even forget about the money and why he refused to pay me back too.”