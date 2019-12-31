A middle-aged man, Mr Chinasa Ogbaga, has allegedly killed two of his children and left one fatally injured in Okpuitumo community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Mrs Loveth Odah, the police public relations officer in the state, confirmed the incident yesterday in Abakaliki, the capital of the state.

According to her, the suspect went to the estranged wife’s home where he took the children on the pretence of taking them home for the Christmas celebration.

She said the suspect instead diverted into a nearby bush where he allegedly slaughtered the children with a cutlass.

Odah said the suspect had been arrested while investigations were ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

She said that the suspect would be arraigned as soon as police investigations were concluded, adding that the victims were a male and a female, aged six and four years respectively, while the survivor is two years old.

Odah said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekumenyi Divisional Police headquarters reported a case of multiple homicide at Okpuitumo community in Abakaliki Local Government Area.

“The suspect, a vulcanizer, who is already in police custody, allegedly killed his two children and inflicted heavy multiple injuries on one on December 16 at Egwuagu, Okpuitumo in Abakaliki LGA.

“The suspect is arrested and currently been detained at the state police headquarters.

“No individual has a right to take another’s life and as a law enforcement agency committed to securing lives and property, police will ensure that justice is served by bringing the suspect to book.”

On security during the Christmas celebration, she said that there was no reported case of security breaches in any part of the state during the Yuletide.

She assured the public that police would not relent in ensuring tight security during the New Year celebration and appealed to residents to report any suspected criminal breaches in their areas.