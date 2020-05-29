Okey Sampson, Umuahia
A middle-aged man whose name was given as Ugochukwu Egwuatu has been
reported killed by his kinsman, in Ohuhu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State. This is even as another was
electrocuted in Aba few days to his traditional wedding.
Egwuatu was said to have allegedly had some minor squabbles with his
kinsman, Chimankpa Nwogu, popularly known in the area as ‘Tallest’ who
reportedly nursed animosity against the deceased for sometime.
It was gathered that Chimankpa, who is now at large allegedly
confronted the late Egwuatu at a venue of a traditional marriage where
he (deceased) was invited in Ohuhu Nsulu community.
A source disclosed that at the venue of the traditional marriage, the
duo engaged in a verbal exchange which perhaps was triggered off by
their earlier minor misunderstanding.
The suspect was said to have during the verbal exchange, inflicted
machete wounds on Egwuatu and he bled to death before any help could
come his way.
Addressing journalists, the younger brother of late Egwuatu, Emmanuel
Egwuatu said the family lodged complaints at the Nigeria Police
Division in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, expressing displeasure up until
now, the killer of his brother has not been arrested.
He appealed to security agencies in the state to apprehend the suspect
and bring him to book.
When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the
State Police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna said he had not been briefed
about the incident.
Meanwhile, a man who was simply identified as Chukwudi, has been
electrocuted few weeks to his traditional wedding.
Chukwudi was reported to have discovered short of electricity supply
in his apartment on Opobo Road in the Ogbor Hill area of the
commercial city and attempted to remedy the situation but was
electrocuted in the process.
The deceased was said to be planning for his traditional wedding which
was few weeks away, before the unfortunate incident.
