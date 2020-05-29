Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A middle-aged man whose name was given as Ugochukwu Egwuatu has been

reported killed by his kinsman, in Ohuhu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State. This is even as another was

electrocuted in Aba few days to his traditional wedding.

Egwuatu was said to have allegedly had some minor squabbles with his

kinsman, Chimankpa Nwogu, popularly known in the area as ‘Tallest’ who

reportedly nursed animosity against the deceased for sometime.

It was gathered that Chimankpa, who is now at large allegedly

confronted the late Egwuatu at a venue of a traditional marriage where

he (deceased) was invited in Ohuhu Nsulu community.

A source disclosed that at the venue of the traditional marriage, the

duo engaged in a verbal exchange which perhaps was triggered off by

their earlier minor misunderstanding.

The suspect was said to have during the verbal exchange, inflicted

machete wounds on Egwuatu and he bled to death before any help could

come his way.

Addressing journalists, the younger brother of late Egwuatu, Emmanuel

Egwuatu said the family lodged complaints at the Nigeria Police

Division in Isiala Ngwa North LGA, expressing displeasure up until

now, the killer of his brother has not been arrested.

He appealed to security agencies in the state to apprehend the suspect

and bring him to book.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the

State Police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna said he had not been briefed

about the incident.

Meanwhile, a man who was simply identified as Chukwudi, has been

electrocuted few weeks to his traditional wedding.

Chukwudi was reported to have discovered short of electricity supply

in his apartment on Opobo Road in the Ogbor Hill area of the

commercial city and attempted to remedy the situation but was

electrocuted in the process.

The deceased was said to be planning for his traditional wedding which

was few weeks away, before the unfortunate incident.