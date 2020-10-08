Romanus Okoye

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old man, Onyeamachi Mmaju, over alleged killing of his landlord, Mr. Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka, not allowing him to bring many women to the house.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said: “On Wednesday October 6,at about 3:30am, there was a report of alleged murder of a (Landlord through inheritance), Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka ,35, Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State by his tenant, Onyeamachi Mmaju, 21, of same address.”

Mohammed said, following the report, police operatives attached to Ogidi Division led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Ekuri Remigius, visited the scene and rushed the victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. The body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. He however, said a careful observation on the deceased body revealed wound on his back while a blood stained knife allegedly used in perpetrating the act was also recovered as exhibit at the scene.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly had a short quarrel over “bringing of too many women into the compound” that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted to the deceased being stabbed to dead.