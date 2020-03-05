Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A young man identified as Daniel has been arrested for killing his live-in lover, Nkechi Vivian Agwor, in Egbeda area of Lagos State.

The suspect has been taken into custody to undergo interrogation at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.

A police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “Daniel has confessed to the murder. He told us that he killed his lover because he suspected that she was cheating on him. He told us that, on that fateful day, Nkechi had told him that she was going to church but he warned her to stay at home as he suspected that she had an appointment with another man who attended the same church with her.

“He said when Nkechi refused to obey him and insisted that she was going to church, he picked a fight with her and stabbed her several times. We believe he was telling cock and bull stories because the message he typed in the deceased’s phone showed that he had the intention of killing the lady. He wrote that he killed her and watched her for 45 minutes until she died. He went further to say, ‘I gave her life, but she refused to give me back.’ With the statements, we are convinced that he planned and executed the killing.

“The irony of the whole thing is that the two are from the same town, Ubulu-Uku, in Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State.”

According to the source, preliminary investigation showed that though the couple had one child; they were not legally married: “We were told that the mother of the deceased was taking care of the child. We were told that the suspect was so possessive and jealous that at some time, he attempted to kill himself by drinking a poisonous substance, Sniper. We were told that it was the deceased that rushed him to the hospital, where he was revived.”

After committing the murder, Daniel took to his heels, but the police extended their dragnets to all nooks and crannies of the state and he was picked up on Lagos Island.

The police officer said: “The question is, where was he running to since the two came from the same town?

“The suspect will face the consequences of his action because we will charge him for murder.”

The deceased father, Mr Innocent Agwor, wants justice. He said: “What I am asking from the government is justice. Whatever justice that befits such a murder should be administered to him. I don’t need compensation because there is no amount of money that will be paid that will bring back my daughter.”