From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Thursday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital as a 46- year- old man, identified as Patrick Markson killed his wife and committed suicide.

According to investigations the incident happened at Odede Street, off Tombia Amassoma road in Yenagoa.

Sources said before committing suicide, Patrick had killed his 35-year-old wife, Hannah Markson in her sleep with a sledge hammer.

The deceased Markson, who was identified as a civil servant working with the Yenagoa Local Government Area Council, reportedly hit the wife’s head with a sledged hammer several times while in deep sleep, and watch her bleed to death.

After confirming that the wife from Okotiama community in Gbarain Clan, Yenagoa was dead, he drank some poisonous substances suspected to be sniper and laid close to the bleeding corpse of his wife and died.

Findings gathered indicated that the deceased couple blessed with six children together have been having marital issues for some weeks bothering on proceeds realised from a contract handled by the late Patrick

The said contract was said to have been influenced by the late Hannah’s family and the wife was very irked that her husband was being reluctant to make full disclosure on money made.

The elder sister to the deceased wife, Mrs. Boufuru Timipre lamented her cruel death, describing her sister as gentle and had no time for conflicts,

”Yesterday(Wednesday) we were frying garri, and the husband called me that he wanted to speak with my sister if we were together, and I told him that when I get to where she was I will pass the message. On reaching her I told her and immediately we tried reaching him but we couldn’t, later he called again but I have left where she was so he told me to tell her to bring garri for home use”

“This morning, the son called me that the mum was seen dead and he wants me to come, as I was going to the house I called him and ask of the dad and he told me the dad too was dead. So when I got to their house I went straight to the room, and I saw them both lying on the bed dead, but I noticed a can of sniper by the bed and a big hammer”.

The Police spokesman, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said investigations has commenced.

“Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command, have evacuated two corpses of a husband and wife at Odede Street, off Tombia- Amassoma road, Yenagoa.

Preliminary investigation reveals that one Patrick Markson aged 46 years, a native of Onopa, Yenagoa, attacked and killed his wife, Hannah Markson with a hammer. Thereafter drank a poisonous substance suspected to be sniper which led to his death.

Photograph of the scene were taken, the hammer and bottle of the sniper were recovered as exhibits. Investigation is ongoing.”