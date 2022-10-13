By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 51 years old man, Oluranti Badejo,for allegedly beating his wife Folasade Badejo,40 to death at Mowe area of the state.

After strangulating his wife, the suspect used electric iron to burn part of her body to make it looked as if the deceased was electrocuted, but their eight years old daughter, narrated to the police how her father killed her mother during a scuffle.

The police said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters, by the younger sister of the deceased, who reported that she received an information from her elder sister’s daughter that her elder sister who lived with her husband at NO 7, Madam Felicia street, Orimerunmu, Mowe, has been beaten to death by her husband.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,”upon the report, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“The lifeless body of the victim was evacuated to the mortuary in Shagamu for post mortem examination.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect strangled the deceased during a scuffle as a result of minor disagreement. Having realized that he had killed his wife, the suspect used hot iron to burn parts of the body of the deceased, so as to look as if she was electrocuted. But unfortunately for him, their eight years old daughter, was there and witnessed the whole thing. It was the daughter who testified seeing her father strangulating her mother to death”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be taken to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments, for further investigation and diligent prosecution.