Brown Chimezie

A man Mr. Amodu Bankole from Igbesa in AdoOdo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has cried out over unfair treatment meted on him by alleged land developer.

Recounting his ordeal, Bankole a Vulcaniser told Daily Sun that sometimes ago, he went to his family land located in Igbesa to farm only to be told by security men at the gate a house constructed on the land that the large expanse of land belonging to his family has been acquired by a developer.

He said the information jolted him because there was no where in the family record where it was noted that such transaction took place.

Bankole further alleged that he also called family meeting where other family members denied knowledge of sale of land to the developer.

Bankole said his lawyer and member of his family once visited the company that claimed to have acquired the land and the managing director of the company promised to compensate him by giving him some token. He said he rejected such offer because he is actually interested in his family land and not the stipend from the developer.

Bankole said the loss of the land has plunged his family into abject poverty as the family no longer have arable land to farm.

When contacted, Miss Bunmi Ayesanmi who spoke for the company, Kakasa, said the land was properly purchased from Bankole’s family and that adequate compensation was paid to the family. She said evidence of payment would be tendered to the media soon.