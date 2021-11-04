The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has appreciated the support of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate and leading contributor to the Nigerian economy, for supporting its recent 49th Annual General Meeting and 50th Anniversary.

The event was held in Abuja from October 25 to 27. TGI, the parent company of WACOT Rice, TGI Distri, CORMART, WACUB and several leading brands in fast-moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs, industrial chemicals, homecare products, pharmaceuticals, and other business interests, supporting and participating in all activities.

The company participated in the Made In Nigeria Exhibition, displaying its array of products that were well appreciated with the MAN President, Engineer Mansur Ahmed visiting its stand.

In acknowledgement of TGI’s support, MAN presented a Recognition Award to the company at the colourful 50th Anniversary Dinner Award Night.

Head, Corporate Communications, TGI, Rafiat Gawat, who received the award plaque on behalf of the company, expressed gratitude to the foremost manufacturers’ body for the honour.

“We are indeed proud to be affiliated with MAN and be key stakeholders in its activities. Supporting the 49th AGM and the Association’s 50th Anniversary is the least we could do, seeing as MAN has stayed true to its mandate over time, which has been beneficial to all. It has been the platform where even competitors in the industry come together to ensure that our collective interests are duly considered in policy matters. For this and more, we are happy to support MAN, and we are humbled by MAN’s recognition of our modest contributions,” she said.

MAN’s AGM and 50th anniversary featured activities including the daily Made in Nigeria Exhibition (MANEXPO 2021), the Adeola Odutola Lecture/Presidential luncheon themed ‘Overcoming the Binding Constraints to Competitive Manufacturing for Intra-Africa Trade’, interaction with Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and the 50th MAN at 50 dinner/award night.

