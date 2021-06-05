From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A man in his late forties, has been lynched and his body burnt to ashes for killing his younger brother in Ikwuano Council Area of Aba State.

The deceased, sons of the same father, Dee Emma, from Elemaaga Ibere near Umudike Federal University of Agriculture, were said to have been quarrelling over a palm plantation they inherited from their late father.

Sources in the community said the elderly one, whose name was simply given as Aham, had gone to the plantation with a machete where he met his younger brother and butchered him during a scuffle.

According to the sources, Aham ran home, collected a shovel he wanted use to bury the dead sibling, but ran out of luck when he was apprehended by some youths who began questioning him.

He was said to have disclosed his mission and actually took his interrogators to the palm plantation where his brother’s body, with had his head severed, was recovered and taken home.

Saturday Sun gathered that Elemaaga youths, who were angered by the disdainful act, lynched Aham and burned his body with tyres and petrol.

Police authorities in Isiala Oboro, Ikwuano Council headquarters and the State command spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not respond to calls and SMS sent to them on the issue, though unconfirmed reports said the killings had been reported to the Ikwuano police authorities.