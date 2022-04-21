By Merit Ibe

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is commiserating with the family, friends and associates of the late Engineer Joseph Oyeyani Makoju, a long-standing member of the national council of the association, over his demise after a brief illness.

Lamenting, the Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the news of Makoju’s passage was sudden and saddening, noting that he played a significant role in the advancement of the association’s advocacy efforts and ranked high in contributions to its growth for more than three decades.

“He brought his wealth of experience in the public and private sectors to bear on the service of our association.

“Makoju served as the chairman, Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria. He was a leading member of the Non-Metallic and Mineral Sectoral Group. Even after his retirement as the group managing director/ CEO of the Dangote Cement Plc, he was elevated to the prestigious status of Strategic Member of the National Council.

“He served the nation as Special Adviser (Electric Power) to President Goodluck Jonathan.”

The association said the deceased would be sorely missed for his all-encompassing knowledge, administrative skills, patriotism, excellent character in leadership and immense contributions to the growth and development of the manufacturing sector and by extension the economy.

Ajayi-Kadir prayed for his soul to rest in peace and that the good Lord should grant his family “and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

