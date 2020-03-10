Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina State have arrested a 27-year-old man, Shafi’u Haruna, of Birdigau village, Kankara Local Government Area over alleged killing of his girlfriend.

According to the police public relations officer in the state, Gambo Isah, the incident happened in December 2019 during dispute of her pregnancy. Gambo said: “In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have taken the victim into the bush, strangled and smashed her head with heavy stone, killing her instantly.”

The spokesman, in a statement, noted that the police also recovered 18 sheep and eight goats from suspected bandits and cattle rustlers at Kurfi in Kurfi Local Government Area, on March 6.

He stated: “Two suspected bandits were seen with a herd of sheep and goats suspected to be stolen and when challenged they could not give a satisfactory account of how they came into possession of the animals. Immediately they sighted a police patrol team, the suspects took to their heels and escaped into the forest leaving behind the animals.

“The animals have been handed over to the Katsina State government’s committee on recovered animals while investigation is ongoing.”