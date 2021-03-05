By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi, for allegedly unleashing his dogs on police operatives who came to invite him over a case against him.

A policewoman, Inspector Atom Umoh, in Company with other police personnel had gone to Abayomi’s house on I15, Itire Road, Surulere,to invite him to the station, but the police got more than they bargained as the the suspect unleashed his dogs to attack the operatives.

While other Officers escaped, Inspector Umoh was not lucky as the dogs bit her severally and caused her bodily injuries.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 2, at about 11:30am when madam Nneka Regina, of No 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere division to complain against the criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at 115 Itire Road, Surulere and threats to life. The police operatives attached to Surulere division were sent to invite the suspect before he ordered his dogs to attack them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for investigation, and prosecution, while his dogs be picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.”