Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Police detectives in Anambra have caught a middle-aged man attempting to kill a woman for ritual purpose. The suspect, Mr Ogbonna Nwankwo, allegedly attempted to murder Miss Bella Joseph, inside a hotel room on September 2, at Ihite, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement released by the Anambra State police command through its PRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, luck ran out on the suspect when the victim raised alarm, attracting the attention of the hotel manager.

“Suspect allegedly attempted to murder the lady inside the motel room by stabbing victim with a knife on her stomach and tried to cut off her right side breast using same knife, probably for ritual purpose, thinking she was dead before he was apprehended following her shout for help, which attracted attention of the motel manager,” the statement reads in part.

“Consequently, scene was visited by police operatives attached to Umunze division and the victim rushed to specialist hospital, Nnewi, for treatment. The suspect, who was seriously manhandled by angry mob and beaten to stupor, was equally arrested by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment under police guard,” the statement added.

Mohammed further disclosed that a blood-stained knife was recovered at the scene as exhibit and that the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the state criminal investigation department for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual circumstances surrounding the incident.