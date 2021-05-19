From Desmond Mgboh,Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a middle aged man, Abubakar Mohammed Saleh with a total of 54 ATM cards belonging to five different Nigerian banks.

The suspect was nabbed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) as he was about to board an Ethiopian Airline for Addis Ababa enroute to Turkey.

While handling over the suspect to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCc) , the Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Command, Sulieman Pai said the suspect was also arrested with multiple passports.

According to him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was legally mandated to investigate the possible crime involved in carrying different ATM cards across the country’s borders.

In his remarks, the Zonal Head , EFCC, Kano Zone, Dodondaji Farouk expressed delight at the contributions of the Nigeria Customs Service to. the Commission in the fight against economic crimes in the country

He recalled that on 7th October, 2020, the Command handed over one Sanusi Labaran who was arrested with 5342 ATM cards to the EFCC

He said investigation into that case had led to the arrest of 23 other suspects aside the prine suspect adding that their legal department would soon conclude the case.

He pledged that the EFCC would do a thorough job in investigating the present case adding that anybody who is found wanting would be charged to court as provided by the law.