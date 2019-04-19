A 43-year-old man, Mohammed Musa, is battling with an illness that is posing a threat to his life. He has been inflicted with tumour of the head.

Not many would want to take a second look at the man who hails from Edo State, for obvious reasons. Pitiably, the affliction has eaten deep into his head, thereby causing stares everywhere he goes.

He said his ill health started when he was five years old. According to him, it began with mere rashes, which looked like pimples.

“My mother felt they were pimples, so they treated them like they were not too important. Even when my mother made efforts to seek medical advice, people around her discouraged the woman from taking me to the hospital.

“At the end of the day, they succeeded in convincing her to take me to a herbal home, where some native treatment was carried out on me,” he said.

Musa said when he discovered in 2002 that he had developed a chronic tumour, the news devastated the family and set them running from pillar to post in search of money.

He recalled how it took his family members another two years before they could raise the money and they finally performed the surgery at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

While they were still celebrating the seemingly successful operation, he said a more scary growth surfaced on his head in 2006. The doctors told them that he needed a major surgery to remove the tumour.

Said he: “I have no job and no company is willing to offer me any employment because of my condition. I don’t even have money to feed. I have been surviving by the grace God.

“To perform the major surgery in Nigeria, the doctors said they would remove one of my eyes and also my ear, as well as all the skin on my head. They explained to us that they would later find something to replace the skin on my head.

“I refused to do the surgery because some doctors also said that the second ear might go off together with the eye. If my eyes are removed, that means I’m doomed. I am yet to marry because of what I have been passing through.”

Musa disclosed that a hospital in India has promised to perform the surgery without removing his eyes and cutting off his ears at the cost of N8.5 million.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to come to my aid and rescue me from this sickness. I feel pain all the time and people run away from me.

“I also have a leg problem, which makes it difficult for me to walk properly. The rashes on my back are giving me serious pains too. All these are too much for me,” he lamented.

The patient can be reached on 08100766610. His account number is 0106523288, GTBank, and his name is Mohammed Musa.