Victor Moses has expressed his excitement with the way he started the season with his Russian Premier League side Spartan Moscow as he scooped Man of the Match Award in a 1-1 draw at Akhmat Grozny.

The former Chelsea winger scored the equaliser for Spartak Moscow in the 83rd minute after coming on in the 78th minute for Anton Zinkovskly.

“Man of the match and buzzing to get on the scorers sheet,” he celebrated on his Instagram page.

The 31-year-old player has played for Crystal Palace, Wigan Athletic, Liverpool, West Ham United, Stoke City and Chelsea (all in England).

He has also played in Italy for Inter Milan and Fenerbahce in Turkey.