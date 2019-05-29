Luck has finally run out on a suspect, Leonard Aghano, who has been on the wanted list of the police over alleged armed robbery, as he was arrested two days ago in Anambra State.

Also arrested was 24-year-old Emmanuel Okonkwo from Otuocha who was nabbed with a cut-to-size double barrel gun and two life ammunition.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP), the first suspect, Aghano was involved in an armed robbery operation in Nkpor in Idemili North local government of the state.

He said the 27-old-year-old Aghano who hails from Ekwulu village Umuoji, who had been on the police wanted list over cases of armed robbery and other heinous crimes was nabbed by police detectives attached to Ogidi Division following intelligence report.

He said: “A Super Honda cub 90 motor cycle with registration number JJT312 QY robbed from one Ndubuisi lbegbu ‘m’ of Ire village Umuoji on 7/12/2018 and an iPhone robbed from Barr Obiora Nweze ‘m’ on 23/3/2019 including two matchets and a big hammer were recovered from him as exhibits.”

On Okonkwo, Mohammed said he was arrested by police operatives attached to the Federal Highway patrol along Oba road after intercepting a commercial bus and conducting a search on the occupants.

The PPRO said the suspect was now assisting the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of his accomplices.