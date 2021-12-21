By Merit Ibe

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Abia State branch has petitioned Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over multiple taxation and decentralised revenue by the state agencies.

The association noted that. while its members are ready to support government in areas of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), it was rejecting all forms of business threats by different state agencies, LGAs amid insecurity, dearth of infrastructure and increasing business cost.

Lamenting threats by various agencies, which included all shades of taxes, emblems, fees , levies which have resulted in factories being shut down and trucks confiscated on daily basis, Chairman, Imo/Abia branches of the association, Dr Jude Eluma, who signed the petition, pleaded with the governor to call all revenue agencies in the state to order.

Calling for quick intervention to save its members from the frustrations, Eluma posited that the governor should direct that a harmonised revenue instrument be given to MAN for negotiation and prompt payment by members on annual basis without resort to illegality.

The chairman said the association, as a private sector , whose activities help to formulate, articulate and make policy suggestions that complement government’s efforts, it had in recent past written letters of request for visits to the governor, chairman of the state board of inland revenue and chairman of local government for familiarisation but to no avail.

“There have been series of criminal intimidations, assaults against and outright extortion of our members by revenue enforcement personnel . There have been increased legal abuse and threats of court action by revenue agencies of both state and local government without due process and aimed at intimidating and coarsing our members into parting with funds under excruciating business environment.

“ Your excellency, while expecting your intervention on this, be sincerely informed that we are frustrated and wish to push our case forward, if your intervention is not forthcoming.”