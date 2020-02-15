A man is reported to have jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor, the incident happened on the 3rd Mainland bridge inward Adeniji Adele Road.

“A male adult, Daibo Toju Davies (male, born 22and July 1998 residing at 17, Sosanya Street Gbagada Soluyi Lagos) activated the Uber from Mercy Hospital, Gbagada plunged into the lagoon.

“Investigation conducted revealed the victim informed the Uber driver of stomach upset. The driver stopped at his request, then he jumped off the bridge.”

LASEMA said its response team, with the Lagos Fire Service and Marine Rescue team, were on ground to rescue the situation.