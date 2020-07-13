Magnus Eze, Enugu

It might appear like a scene in a horror film, but it is a true life story.

A man, identified as Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, residing at the Akwuke Area of Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, has allegedly poured hot water on his breastfeeding wife’s breasts.

The suspect, said to be currently in police custody, was in the habit of physically and verbally abusing the wife, including denying her and the children necessities. It was also said that he had penchant for always torturing her even without provocation. According to account by a gender rights group, Women Aids Collectives (WACOL), the recent incident happened when she asked him for money to prepare food for the family, which he vehemently refused to provide.

However, as the nursing mother prepared pap for the three-month-old baby, he accosted her, took the hot water and poured it on her breasts.

Daily Sun gathered that Mrs. Kate (not real name) has been in excruciating pains. She stated that her breasts bled profusely whenever she tried to breastfeed the baby.

WACOL has been providing medical and other assistance to the victim after referring the matter to the police.

“The husband has been arrested and we appreciate the swiftness with which the Enugu Police Area Commander handled the matter. “