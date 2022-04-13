From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A man identified as Ojo Oluwaseun has reportedly poured boiled water on his wife, Iyanu.

The incident which happened in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State has been reported to the law enforcement agencies and it was gathered that Ojo has been arrested by the police.

The husband, it was gathered had a disagreement with his wife and this reportedly led to exchange of words between them.

Although the woman survived the incident, it was learnt that she is still receiving medical treatment in the hospital following injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu has condemned the incident, describing is as bestial.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media and Archives, Mr Debo Akinbami, Mrs Akeredolu assured that her office would ensure that the husband does not go free.

Also, Mrs Akeredolu advised women to be wary of abusive tendencies in spouses, speak up against domestic violence and possibly quit harmful relationships instead of enduring.

She also condemned the spate of spousal violence in the country especially the unfortunate demise of the popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu through physical abuse by her spouse.

Mrs Akeredolu who said she would not allow the case to be swept under the carpet hinted that Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence is already involved in the handling of the case, assuring that justice would be served.