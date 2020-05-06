Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A pregnant woman and her husband have been allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in Tarkende Village near Umenger District in Guma Local Government area of Benue State. According to the Council Chairman of Guma, Anthony Shawon, the herdsmen invaded the village at about 2am on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically in all direction while the villagers scampered out of their sleep and ran into hiding. Shawon noted that one woman among those who escaped the onslaught told him that she ran for about 30kilometers before she got to another village. "The herders came at 2am and pitched their camp all over the place. They are grazing and killing people. "As we speak, Chief of Ujaende is with me begging that Army should come and patrol their area so that they can go to farm. That is the situation in all parts of Guma," the council boss said. When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said the command received a report of herdsmen attack in the area and had dispatched its men to the place. "Yes, we received the report. Somebody actually called to alert the police and as I talk to you now, a team of policemen has been sent to the area to confirm the incidence. The team is on its way to the area and the media will be briefed appropriately on the matter when the team returns," Anene said.