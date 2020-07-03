Desmond Mgboh, Kano; Paul Orude, Bauchi and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 33-year-old man in Kwanar Dangora town, in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State, Mohammed Z. Alpha, has pleaded guilty to raping 40 women in the last one year in the state.

Alpha also admitted before a magistrates’ court that his victims included an 80-year-old woman, whom he raped in the same town.

The suspect also pleaded guilty to the charge that he attempted to rape some children in a family home, a situation, which led to his arrest by the members of the community.

Police prosecutor, Badamasi Gawuni, thereafter, asked the court, presided by Magistrate Hassan to adjourn the case to the next sitting.

The magistrate, following the request of the prosecution, adjourned the case to July 20, and ordered the suspect to be remanded in a correctional home in the state.

The suspect was arrested on June 4. In his confessional statement to the police, Alpha had admitting to have broken into the said home with the intention to rape their daughters.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl is in critically condition at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi after she was allegedly raped by a 25-year- old man who is now on the run.

Founder of a Bauchi based NGO, Babba Takko Foundation, Hajiya Zainab Baraya Babban Takko, told journalists yesterday that the incident occurred on Tuesday at Anguwar Kur, in Bauchi metropolis.

Tanko narrated how the suspect lured the innocent girl to an abandoned building in the area and allegedly raped and dumped her near an abandoned building in the area leaving her for dead.

She said that good Samaritans, who saw the little girl, took her home but could not be taken to hospital because it was late.

Her parents were in a state of confusion seeing their daughter in that situation, she added.

Similarly, The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a man over alleged defilement of an eight-year-old girl in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations, the incident, which happened at NIIT Road, Biogbolo threw the area into frenzy when it was discovered that the suspect spent the night with the girl in his house.

Findings indicated that some people in the neighbourhood, who got wind of the matter contacted the police and the chairperson of the DO Foundation, Mrs Dise Ogbise- Erhisere, an advocacy group against rape and violence against the girl-child.

Ogbise- Erhisere immediately sent out an emergency message to mobilize civil society groups to the scene following reports that the suspect was planning to escape.