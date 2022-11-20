By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A man has allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law and another man to death in an attempt to cover up the crime of sleeping with his 14-year-old sister-in-law at the Ibeju, Lekki area of Lagos.

It was gathered that a woman reported at the station that her husband, Jimoh Soewu, 38, came to her church, attacked and killed her mother, Fatimoh Muskilu, 49, with a hard object; also killed another man, Jamiu Sakire, who saw him killing her mother.

It was gathered further that the woman was rushed to Akodo General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The police deposited the two bodies at Epe General Hospital, while the suspect was arrested.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the killings said that the investigation revealed that the suspect was caught by her mother-in-law while defiling her daughter 14 years old, Oyeniyi Rofia, a younger sister to the suspect’s wife.

According to him, her mother-in-law vowed to take up the matter with the suspect, who allegedly killed her to cover up the crime, and ended up killing another man who witnessed how the man murdered his mother-in-law.

Mr Hundeyin said the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba.