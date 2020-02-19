A man Ikechukwu Nzekwe, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old daughter of his neighbour, has been remanded in a correctional center, by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos.

Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered Nzekwe, a 41-year-old father of three children, to be remanded, following his not guilty plea to a two-count charge of defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

Nwaka adjourned the case until May 7 for trial.

The Prosecutor, Ms Inumidun Solarin, had told the court that Nzekwe committed the offences at about 5.30 a.m., on Aug. 1, 2018 at the residence of his neighbour on Itire Road, Mushin, Lagos.

“The victim’s father is a pastor. On the day the alleged offence was committed, her father had gone to attend a vigil at church.

“In the early hours of the morning, the defendant sneaked into the child’s bedroom and inserted his finger into her private part and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“He was however caught in the victim’s bedroom by the child’s father who had unexpectedly arrived early from church,” she said.

Solarin said that the offences contravened Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)