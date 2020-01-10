Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday, remanded in the prison, one Chibueze Iduma, for allegedly killing his father.

The suspect and his father, Mr Emmanuel Oba Iduma, had some altercations over cooked yam, when the incident happened.

The accused was said to have cooked a piece of yam, left same in the house to see a friend in the area, only to return to find that the father had eaten the cooked yam.

A source said: “While they quarreled over the cooked yam, the father had hit the son with his walking stick and, in retaliation, the son hit him back, he fell down and died.”

It was further gathered that the accused person committed the offence at Amaefia Ngbo community, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, on November 20, 2019.

He was arraigned before the ourt on one count of murder yesterday.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chinedu Mbam, told the court that the offence was punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Chief Magistrate Blessing Chukwu said the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

She, therefore, directed that the accused person be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while his case file should be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution in the state, for necessary advice.

The matter was adjourned till December 29, 2020, for report of compliance.