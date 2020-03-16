Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abakaliki, has remanded in prison custody, Nwafor Jacob, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old minor, Ojike Ruth.

The suspect was alleged to have committed the offence at Onunwafor village, Umuoghara community in the Ezza North Local Government Area between January 19 and 25.

He was arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court on one count of unlawful sexual intercourse last Friday.

Jacob who was alleged to have serially engaged in the act in a one week interval, is also accused of having carnal knowledge with Okemiri Chinasa, 13; Nweke Abigail, 7; Ojike Ekpere Amaka, 7 and Ojike Deborah, 9.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Sabastine Alumona, told the court that the offence was punishable under section 34 (2) Ebonyi State Child Right Law and Related Matters, 2010.

The charge read, “That you Nwafor Jacob Sunday Jacob ‘male’ on the 25th day of January, 2020, at Onunwafor village, Umuoghara, Ezza North Local Government Area, in Abakaliki Magisterial District did had unlawful sexual intercourse with Ojike Ruth ‘f’, aged 10 years; Okemiri Chinasa ‘f’, aged 13 years; Nweke Abigail ‘f’, aged 7; Ojike Ekpere Amaka ‘f’, aged 7 and Ojike Deborah ‘f’, aged nine years and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 34 (2) Ebonyi State Child Right Law and Related Matters, 2010.”

Counsel to the accused person, G. N. Ota, applied to the court for his client to be admitted to bail.

But the Prosecuting Counsel, led by Sergeant Alumona, opposed the bail application on the grounds that the offence was beyond the jurisdiction of magistrate’s court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Nnenna Onuoha, maintained that the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter.

Mrs. Onuoha directed that the accused person be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, while his case file should be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the state for necessary legal advice.