By Christopher Oji

Magistrate O. I. Oke of the Ogun State Magistrates’ Court, Ota. Has ordered for the remand of Elijah Adeogun, popularly known as Killer, who was arrested in May by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) over alleged murder.

The magistrate, while giving judgement on an application by the prosecution counsel, Tosin Jackson, for 60 days remand warrant against the accused person, ruled that Killer be remanded at the correctional centre till September 14, 2022.

Elijah was arrested by the DSS operatives for his alleged involvement in the killing of Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola in 2021, at two different locations in Ogun State.

Jackson, while making the application, said that the 60 days remand warrant was to allow the prosecution to file the necessary documents before a court of higher jurisdiction, for proper arraignment.

Counsel for the accused person, Bolarinwa Odewale, however, opposed the application on the condition that it would be an abuse of judicial process.

Odewale argued that a court of higher jurisdiction had, in May, granted Killer bail for the same offence. The lawyer also argued that Killer had been in the custody of the police and, therefore, pleaded that the court should grant him bail. The defence team, however, could not present the necessary documents that were allegedly used to perfect the bail of the accused.

Jackson, however, denied that Elijah was earlier arraigned before any court before yesterday’s proceeding and, also, added that a Director, Public Prosecution, advice had been released. The lawyer also stated that the DPP advice, which was released a few days earlier, stated that Elijah had a case to answer on murder, attempted murder and forcible entry.