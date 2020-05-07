An Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court in Osun on Thursday remanded one Olutayo Toluwani, 28, for allegedly burgling two churches and stealing projectors, money, a laptop and gas cylinder.

The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, alleged that the defendant also stole a debit card belonging to one Prof. S.G.A Onibere and withdrew N211,000 from his account.

Toluwani, whose address was not provided, was charged with burglary and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor said the defendant burgled the Adventist Church and Charis Fellowship Church both within the premises of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, at 6.30p.m. on April 17.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant broke into Charis Fellowship Church and stole a film projector and money to the tune of N92,000.

He said that the defendant also stole one HP laptop, Acer projector and a gas cylinder, so valued at N299,000 from the Adventist Church.

Osanyintuyi said that the offences contravened Sections 383, 390, 411, 412 and 415 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Wale Omodogbe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in most liberal terms, saying that he would not jump bail and would provide surety.

The Magistrate, Mr Joseph Owolawi, turned down the defence counsel’s plea, and ordered that Toluwani be remanded at police custody.

Owolawi adjourned the case until May 12 for hearing. (NAN)