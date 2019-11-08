Joe Effiong, Uyo,

House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, yesterday commended the Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Commodore Emmanuel Effedua, for turning round the fortunes of the academy.

Chairman, Lynda Ikpeazu and members of the committee, made the commendation when they paid a working visit to the academy in Oron, Akwa Ibom State. They expressed delight at the improvement of infrastructure and programmes of the school, said to have been in a terrible state and heading for delisting by international Maritime Organisation (IMO) a few years ago.

Ikpeazu specifically said the committee would support the academy by insisting on Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) accounting for all its quarterly income so as not only to release appropriate percentage to the academy, but to also ensure such quarterly releases are made on time.

“We are encouraging you to keep on doing it. You now have a partner in us. Anytime you have a need, feel free to come to us for help,” the committee chairman said.