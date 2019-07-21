A 21-year-old Chinese man has been reunited with his biological family after almost two decades when police decided to use FaceApp-style technology to predict his present appearance. The man, Yu Weifeng, was abducted 18 years ago in 2001 from a construction site where his biological father used to work as a foreman,

After sorting through nearly 100 potential candidates, officers narrowed them down to 21-year-old Weifang – a student school in China’s Guangzhou province.

Investigator Zheng Zhenhai said: “When he found him, he refused to believe that he was a kidnapped child, but DNA confirmed that he was a match with his biological parents.”

Weifang, whose adoptive parents named Li, went missing in 2001 near a construction site where his father worked.

His parents filed a missing person report and the incident was treated as a kidnapping case.

Yu Weifang as a child (Photo: Courtesy)

His biological parents Yu Xingquan and Rong Muhuan searched high and low in neighbouring cities but could not find any trace of their missing son.

They even offered a reward of Sh1.5 million for anyone with information at the time.