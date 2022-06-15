From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

But for the bravery of Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, it would have been another ‘Black Friday’ in Ughelli, Delta State, last week. However, he saved Agbarho town from a fire disaster.

A diesel tanker driven by Otarigho had caught fire at the filling station in the densely populated city centre where it was offloading its content but Otarigho had one thing in mind, to take the burning tanker away from the danger zone.

He jumped in and drove the tanker through the ever-busy East-West Road to Agborho River, where there was no human being.

He drove the tanker for about 25 minutes to the riverside, jumped out unhurt, to save the entire community from calamity.

The incident took place at about 7pm on Friday, June 10, with residents and security agents in the area describing Otarigho’s action as “heroic and life-saving.”

Otarigho’s boss and owner of the tanker, Mr. Chidebere Ugo, praised him for his courage.

Ugo said: “When I saw people running, particularly at Five Junction, I thought it was robbery. I was also running. I didn’t know it was my truck that was on fire. A moment after that, Ejiro called to tell me that our truck was on fire.

“I had thought Ejiro would park to save his life but he summoned courage to drive the tanker to the river. I was afraid for Ejiro’s life because, if anything had happened, it would have been a different case.

“Ejiro is an experienced driver. This is not the first time Ejiro is rescuing us. I thank God and I commend Ejiro for his bravery.”

Speaking on why he risked his life to save others, Otarigho, who hails from the town, said he took the risk to save Agbarho from what could have been tagged Black Friday.

He said abandoning the truck in the centre of the town would have resulted in many deaths, and razing of property, which could have put his life in danger.

“It was my assistant who alerted me that the truck was on fire. We had just left the filling station when we noticed the flames at the end of the tanker and it was fast spreading to other parts.

“I drove for 25 minutes, passing the busy Five Junction, before getting to Agbarho River, where the truck was completely razed. I am happy that no life was lost and no property was also destroyed. Many people thought I would not come out alive.

“There were many luxury cars and people in the area when we noticed the fire. If I had left the tanker on that busy road it would have been catastrophic.

“I told my boy who was with me to jump out. I was ready to die at that point. I thank God who saved the situation,” Otarigho said.

As a result of his uncommon heroism, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State described his action as patriotism-propelled, admitting that his action saved what may have resulted in colossal loss of life and property.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, expressed appreciation to Otarigho, saying his valour was amazing.

“We were delighted to hear of the gallantry of the driver who took the initiative and risk to drive the tanker away from the densely populated area to a secluded area before the tanker finally exploded.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commend Mr. Otarigho for what our God Almighty used him to do on that day, saving lives and property by his heroic action.

“In a country plagued by challenges of varying dimensions, such acts of bravery are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As a government, we thank Mr. Otarigho for this great act of putting the lives of others first before his and we thank God for saving him from the inferno.

“We are proud of you and we urge other Deltans and Nigerians to emulate your heroic acts in all their activities,” Okowa said.

The state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), while commending the driver, called on the Federal Government, Delta State government and Ughelli North Local Government Area to celebrate and compensate him.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman, Michael Ikeogwu, and secretary, Patrick Ochei, said Otarigho decided to be patriotic at a time when most Nigerians had lost faith in the nation.

“In a situation like this, other drivers would have abandoned the already burning truck laden with diesel on the road, thereby causing disaster that would have definitely affected other road users and even lives and properties within that vicinity.

“However, in that pathetic state of mind, Mr. Otarigho made up his mind to perish in the fire until he had driven the fire engulfed truck out of the human populated environment to the river. We give glory to God Almighty that he didn’t die, but survived to tell his heroic story.

“Otarigho is our man of the year, and at the appropriate time, we will honour him to prove to the world that there are still patriotic ordinary Nigerians. People like him are those that truly deserve media awards,” NUJ wrote.

A social commentator, Mr. Akpodhoma Michael Mikoko, said the driver deserved both state and national award for averting a major fire explosion in the state.

Mikoko wrote: “Like the US fighter pilots, who faced a ‘suicide mission’ to ‘protect the Capitol’ on September 11, 2011, this truck driver, Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, decided to risk his life to protect lives and property in his hometown.

“Indeed, he deserves a national honour for averting national disaster. So, many property and lives would have been destroyed in Agbarho town, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State but the driver said no.”

