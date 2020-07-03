An engineer, Abidemi Dada, on Friday prayed a Customary Court in Mapo, Oyo, to dissolve his 13 year-old marriage to Opeyemi because she denies him of sex.

Testifying in court, Dada, who lives in Oke-Bola area of Ibadan, said:”my life has not been the same since my wife began the strange behaviour of constantly denying me of sex.

”My wife also ignored our pastor’s advice. There is no peace in our marriage. She also insults me,” he said.

He also alleged that his wife has stopped taking care of their th

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, urged the relatives of the couple to counsel them.

Odumade observed that there was still sign of love between the two and enjoined them to exercise patience.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 6 for judgment. (NAN)