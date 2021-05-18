By Brown Chimezie

The Federal High Court, Lagos, will, tomorrow, hear a winding-up petition by Mr. Ikechukwu Ago-Amaechi against MBA Trading and Capital Investment Limited. The petitioner, through his lawyer, Nnamdi Oragwu of Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, is praying the court to wind up the company under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, for its inability to pay an alleged N17million debt.

Ago-Amaechi alleged, in his petition, that sometime in March 2020, the respondent, through its marketing agent, Mr. Michael Mackintosh, invited him to invest in the company, and that he would get a 40 percent return on the investment (ROI).

According to the petition, “Ago-Amaechi invested N10million and signed an agreement with the company on March 10, 2020, but Mackintosh informed him a few weeks later that the ROI would be delayed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The petitioner said when the money was not paid, his lawyers wrote a demand letter on May 4, 2020, asking the company to honour the contract it executed with the petitioner, but “the respondent has continued to ignore the petitioner’s demand letters and has refused to pay the petitioner.”

Ago-Amaechi had also petitioned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the activities of MBA Trading and Capital Investment.