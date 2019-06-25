Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Twenty-seven-year-old man, Chukwuma Enemuo and his two accomplices have been arrested by the Police in Anambra state over the sale of his three-day-old child.

Enemuo who is from Amakwa village in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo local government of the state according to Police had sold the baby only N150, 000 after lying to his wife, 20-year-old Oluchi that the baby boy who is their first issue, died after delivery.

His accomplices, one Obi Chidubem whom he conspired with to sell the baby and Mrs. Anulika Okafor, a native of Uruokwe village, Ozubulu who bought the baby from him were all presently cooling off with him in police custody.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed (SP) said the baby was recovered in good health.

He said, “At about 7:pm, Police detectives attached to Ozubulu Division arrested one Chukwuma Enemuo ‘m’ 27 years of Okwutu Amawka village, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect conspired with one Obi Chidubem ‘m’ aged 45 years of Umuabuche Eziama village Uli in Ihiala LGA and sold his three days old baby boy at the sum of N150,000 to one Mrs. Anulika Okafor ‘f’ aged 39 years of Uruokwe village, Ozubulu.

“The suspect lied to his wife one Mrs. Oluchi Enemuo ‘f’ aged 20 years of Okwutu Amakwa by telling her that the baby is dead shortly after delivery.”

Haruna further said that the case was under investigation and assured that the suspects would be charged to court on completion of the investigation.

Photo shows Chukwuma Enemuo and his two accomplices, Obi Chidubem and Mrs. Anulika Okafor