A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 27-year-old driver, Sunday Olorunwa, to 100 hours of community service at Yaba psychiatric hospital for driving against traffic (one-way) on the expressway.

The Magistrate, Oluwatoyin Oghere, however, gave the convict an option of N150, 000 fine.

She handed down the sentence following the guilty plea by the convict.

Oghere held that the convict should pay the N100, 000 fine before the end of working hours today or resume community service tomorrow morning.

Olorunwa, who resides on Ajewole str., off Ajegunle-Ikorodu way, was arraigned on a four-count charge of driving against traffic, reckless driving, obstructing free flow of traffic and driving without a valid licence.

Police prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offences on Sept. 27 at 7.20 p.m. along Murtala Mohammed Way, Yaba.

She said that Olorunwa had driven his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration no. EKY 923 XM against traffic in a reckless manner and had obstructed the traffic.

Olaluwoye that it was also discovered that the defendant did not have a driver’s license and other vehicle documents when the road safety officers stopped him.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 7 (b), 18, Schedule I No. 45 and Schedule III No. 1 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos, 2012. (NAN)