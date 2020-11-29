By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the State capital, has sentenced a man, Olusola Alo, to life imprisonment for raping his own daughter.

Alo, it was reported, had been having sexual intercourse with his biological daughter since she was 10-years-old.

The mother of the girl was said to have left him when the daughter was six-months-old.

According to the police prosecutor, the secret was exposed when the girl claimed at a students’ fellowship meeting that somebody was already having sex with her.

The girl explained that her father would demand sex anytime she requested money from him for school fees and personal upkeep.

The convict pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of rape preferred against him.

Justice Samuel Bola in his judgement held that the evidence of the victim that the defendant demanded sexual intercourse from her before he acceded to her requests was found to be true.

He, therefore, found the defendant guilty as charged and sentenced him to life imprisonment.