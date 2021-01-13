From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Chidimma Omah, the lover boy whose girlfriend set ablaze in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has died from the burns he sustained from the attack.

Police public relations officer in the state, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the death, said Omah died around 10pm on Monday at the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi where he was receiving treatment.

Omah, 28, was said to have been severely burnt after his 18-year-old girlfriend, Esther Alex, set him ablaze at about 2am on Monday at his Wadata resident.

Neighbours alleged that Esther Alex must have drugged Chidimma before soaking his one room apartment with fuel and struck the match while he was asleep.

At the time of this report, the suspect had been transferred to the state police headquarters for further investigation.