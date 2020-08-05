Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

A 29-year-old phone handset repairer, Mr Chibuike Iziogo, of Isofumini Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has been remanded in Federal Correctional Centre, Abakaliki, for alleged attempt to kill his three months-old- baby and setting his supposed in-law’s house on ablaze.

The accused person had reportedly impregnated a 20-year-old girl, who gave birth to a child, Amarachi, and following the tradition of Izzi people, Iziogo is not recognised as either the husband of the lady or parent of the baby since he did not marry the lady legally. Based on the belief, the lady and her daughter were not allowed to live with the man rather she had been in her family home against the wish of the supposed husband.

The defendant in the suit No MAB/361c/2020 was accused of attempted murder and arson over the accusation that he poured Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) round the house where the supposed mother in-law, the lady and the little child were sleeping at night on July 8, 2020.

Upon their discovery, the two women ran for their safety and forgot the little child inside through which the innocent girl sustained high degree of injury before she could be rescued by sympathizers.