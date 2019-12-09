Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 19 -year -old Victor for allegedly setting his live-in lover, Alabi Tolani Maria, 24, ablaze at G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo.

Also in the police net is a suspect, who allegedly impregnated a minor and procured an abortion for her.

Victor, who allegedly set his lover ablaze, has confessed that he used petrol to burn the lady.

According to Victor, he met the victim on February 28 through the internet and she moved into his house in March. Since then, they cohabited as lovers.

During interrogation, Victor confessed that he has been into internet fraud popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo for the past three years.

He claimed he brought the victim into his house with conditions that she should quit prostitution and stick to him alone. Trouble started on Thursday when she left home to fix her hair and did not return until the next day.

He stated further that she equally left the house on Friday under the guise of visiting her father but ended up seeing another man.

The suspect said he got to know on Saturday when she returned through her phone where he saw her chat, video calls and nude pictures she sent to the client she spent the night with.

According to him, he became angry and used the petrol he kept for his generator to set her ablaze.

The victim was taken to the General Hospital Igndo, were she was admitted but she died in the early hours of yesterday.

Lagos State police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said Victor had confessed that he met the deceased as a whore and warned her to stay clear of the illicit business and that he killed her when he discovered that she was still having affairs with other men

In another development, Bala said that a man was also arrested for allegedly defiling a minor and procuring abortion for her.

He said: “On 6/12/2019, at about 1639hrs, Bariga Police Station received a complaint that one Amusa, 22, of 7 Dassy Castro Street, off Odunsi Street, Bariga defiled a 17-year- old girl.

“She was taken to Mirabel Center Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination.

“Medical report showed that she was pregnant and had an abortion. The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit and he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“The nurse, who helped him in procuring the abortion was identified. Detectives are on her trail.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be charged to court.”