From Gyang Bere, Jos

A middle-aged man, Mohammed Ibrahim, yesterday set self on fire at the Garden of Peace and Forgiveness, Jos, Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that Mohammed had a misunderstanding with his father on Wednesday night that led to physical combat.

It was gathered that he beat his father, Alhaji Ibrahim and fractured his leg.

A witness confirmed that Mohammed was sighted in the early hours of yesterday with a gallon moving into the garden.

Those at the neighborhood thought he was going in for prayers not knowing that the gallon contained petrol, which he baptized himself with and struck a match.

Usman Ahmad, who operates a business close to the scene, said he saw him entering the place at about 7.30am, holding a gallon.

“He entered when we were working, holding a gallon in his hand. He sat over there and after some time he began to sniff something from the gallon. We later saw fire on his body.

“He began screaming; there was no water. We rushed to buy pure water, poured them on him but the fire was still raging. We later fetched water from this gutter but before we quenched the fire, his clothes and body were burnt.”

Mr. Ahmad said Muhammad’s father and relations went to the scene, and later policemen took him to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos. He said as at the time the policemen picked him, he was gasping for breathing.

Police public relations officer in the state, Ubah Gabriel, said the matter had not been officially reported to them.