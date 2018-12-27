Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Tension brewed in Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, on Thursday, as yet-to-be identified gunmen shot a man dead.

The Daily Sun learnt from eyewitnesses that the incident occurred around 6.15a.m when the deceased was shot while he was driving along Ado-Ikere Highway around the popular Tosin Aluko motor park.

The tragic development has caused palpable panic among residents of the area as residents revealed that the deceased was shot in the head and stomach by his assailants.

When newsmen visited the crime scene at 9:00a.m, same Thursday, the poor man was still lain lifeless in the pool of his blood.

He was later evacuated by the Police at Ologede Police Station and taken to the mortuary of the Ekiti State university Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

A source at the scene of the incident said, “The deceased was in the car and the vehicle conveying the gunmen hit his car at the back at that spot.

“The deceased then alighted from the car to complain over the reckless driving not knowing they were armed robbers and the daredevil bandits opened fire on him and he died immediately”.

The perpetrators were said to have left the scene on top speed.

Men of the National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW), who reported for work, had to flee the environment to prevent being caught in the web of indiscriminate arrest.

As at the time of filing this report, many of the residents of the area were still apprehensive that police could make arbitrary arrests.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident.

The police spokesman said: “We have got report about the killing and our men have swung into action.

“We are yet to know the identities of the deceased but investigation has begun into the killing “, he stated.