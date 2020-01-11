Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A man said to be a trader at the old spare parts market, Awada Obosi, in Anambra State is reported to have slumped and was rushed to hospital as fire engulfed the market.

The fire, it was gathered, started Saturday morning, the cause of which has not been ascertained.



The police report that the fire has been contained following the prompt intervention of state fire service.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the fire has stopped raging.

What is happenein in anambra?? markets earlier this morning around 12:25am jan11 2020

A mysterious fire consumed almost half of mgbuka obosi spare parts market..goods worth millions of naira been burnt down to ashes.😭😭

Pls cum to our aid pic.twitter.com/VhThMIIRhb — Yhur~village chief-priest👺👹 (@melvinjamesbond) January 11, 2020

According to him, “Today at about 01:30 am, there was a fire outbreak at old automobiles spare parts Market Awada.

“Following the distress call, police patrol team led by DPO Awada Division CSP Tony Adeyi rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department and other emergency units which also responded promptly and put out the fire.

“The area was cordoned off by the police to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot. One person whose identity is yet unknown collapsed and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Cause of the fire and value of property destroyed are yet to be ascertained.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has sympathized with the victims

of the inferno and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.