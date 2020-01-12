Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A trader at the old spare parts market, (Mgbuka), Awada Obosi in Anambra State was said to have slumped and rushed to the hospital as fire engulfed the market.

Over 400 shops were burnt down in the inferno.

It was gathered the trader slumped out of shock when he saw his shop on fire, and later died in the hospital as he could not be revived.

He said the fire started early hours of yesterday and had destroyed many shops worth millions of naira, which the cause was yet to be ascertained at the time of this report.

A trader Mr. Chukwudi Aneke said that he lost all his wares to the fire, saying that the fire started from their section of the market.

But police said the fire was contained following the prompt intervention of state fire service.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said that the fire was put out by fire fighting officials who responded promptly.

According to him, “Today at about 01:30: am, there was a fire outbreak at old Automobiles spare parts Market Awada.

“Following the distress call, Police patrol team led by DPO Awada Division CSP Tony Adeyi rushed to the scene and alerted the fire service department and other emergency units which also responded promptly and put out the fire.

“The area was cordoned off by the Police to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot. One person whose identity is yet unknown collapsed and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. The cause of the fire and value of property destroyed are yet to be ascertained.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang has sympathized with the victims of the inferno and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident, please” Mohammed stated.