Police Command in Delta, yesterday confirmed the death of a middle-aged man in Igbudu Market in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased slumped and died on Tuesday in the market located on the popular Warri-Sapele Road.

“I am very much aware. In fact, my area commander in Warri was there when the man bought something at the market, slumped and died,” Inuwa said.

A source said the unidentified man had gone to Igbudu market to purchase some food items.

“The deceased had finished buying foodstuff when he suddenly slumped and died. A polythene bag, containing some food items like tomatoes, pepper, onions and others, was found beside bis corpse,” the source said.

According to the source, the remains of the deceased has been deposited in an undisclosed morgue.