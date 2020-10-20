Anthony Onome, one of the protesters stabbed on Saturday when he and other agitators protesting against police brutality were attacked by suspected hoodlums in the Kubwa area of Abuja is dead.

Onome rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja, and admitted at the intensive care unit where he died.

Tayo Haastrup, the hospital spokesperson, confirmed his death to TheCable on Sunday night.

Haastrup identified the deceased as one of those in the hospital’s morgue but said he could not confirm where he had been brought from.