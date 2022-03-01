From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The natives of Umumbasi, Amaraku, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday, publicly paraded one of their sons, Ohalete Njoku, around the village and market square after he allegedly stabbed his own biological brother, Austin Njoku, to death last night.

The suspect, who was paraded naked in a wheelbarrow with palm fronds tied around his body while the indigenes sang horrible songs after him, was said to have stabbed his brother several times until he died over a quarrel involving a small piece of land.

An eyewitness from the sleepy community said the suspect dashed at his brother, who was said to be resting in front of their house after a hard day’s work with a knife, and stabbed him several times until he died.

The shout from the victim, according to the source, had attracted neighbours who gave him a hot chase and caught up with him.

He was said to have been given a dose of his own medicine before vigilantes from the area saved him from jungle justice.

“The land he is dragging with his brother who he killed does not measure up to 40 metres; it cannot even contain two rooms. We don’t know why he insisted the land must be his to the extent of killing his brother,” the source said.

“He is being paraded according to our custom; anybody who does an abominable act such as this is paraded round the market square and other places for him to experience shame and guilt, a palm frond would be tied round his body to signify taboo in what he has done,” the source said.